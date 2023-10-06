THE number of patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 has remained static in mid and south Essex.
The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 47 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, October 1, in line with the same day the previous week.
NHS figures show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to the trust's hospitals in the week to September 29.
The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 37 Covid-19 patients in hospital - down from 44 on the previous week.
The trust admitted 54 new patients with Covid to its hospitals in the week to September 29.
Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30 per cent in the last four weeks.
