The Fish Inn in Clacton-on-Sea, Henley's of Wivenhoe in Wivenhoe and Johnny Mac's in Colchester are among the 40 fish and chip shops around the UK that are finalists in this category.

The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, acknowledges and champions businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make outstanding contributions to food service.

Judges tested fish and chip shop entrants against industry best practices on environmental issues, product knowledge and their responsibilities as an employer.

How are the Essex fish and chip shops rated?





Johnny Mac's in Colchester is well-rated on Tripadvisor earning a 5/5 score from 22 reviews.

One person shared: "I just had the best fish ever in my life, genuinely, it was so soft oh wow it was lovely. I felt sad when i finished it! Chips good too. Also 5 * service. Would definitely recommend."

Fish and chips from Johnny Mac's (Image: Tripadvisor)

Meanwhile, The Fish Inn in Clacton has earned a 3.7/5 score on Google Reviews from 601 ratings, with one person saying: "Been using this establishment for many years and have always been well looked after and can rate this as one of the best in the UK

"If you are around Clacton-on-Sea you have to try this gaff."

Finally, Henley's of Wivenhoe has a 4.4/5 score on Google Reviews from 334 ratings, with one person saying: "Lovely and Fresh and not greasy! They have a Gluten Free option which is an absolute game changer, it is so refreshing they accommodate. Will definitely make this our regular. Perfect."

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, the organiser of the awards, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

The category winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 28, 2024, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.