Taking a quick kip is a hotly debated topic on social media and among health experts from how long a nap should ideally be to what time of day is best for a short snooze.

Although there are benefits to napping for many people, there are so many do's and don'ts to remember too - and yes, there is such a thing as napping too much.

To help set the record on getting your z's during the day, Dr Dave Nichols, resident NHS GP and at-home testing provider MyHealthChecked, has answered the internet's most burning questions about napping.

The ideal length for a nap is about 20-30 minutes, according to Dr Nichols. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

How long should a nap be - is there an optimum length?





The ideal length for a nap is about 20-30 minutes, according to Dr Nichols.

He explained: "This prevents you from falling into the deep part of your sleep cycle where you may wake up feeling groggy".

Are there any benefits to napping?

Dr Nichols says that some people do notice a "number of benefits" from napping - especially after they have gotten enough sleep the night before.

He notes that some of the main benefits include improving concentration and memory as well as reducing fatigue levels.

The expert continued: "Many athletes will nap during the day prior to competing, due to perceived benefits on physical performance.

"Much debate still remains regarding the connection between daytime napping and health, with further research being undertaken to understand the links that napping has to personal health, such as cardiovascular health".

Are there any do's and don'ts to napping?





"The worry with napping is the effect it could have on the quality of your night-time sleep," Dr Nicholls commented.

He also explained that the length of your nap is important since snoozing too long can make you feel groggy and disrupt your sleep overnight.

Some researchers have linked napping for too long to cardiovascular problems, such as high blood pressure and obesity, the Dr explained.

It’s best to have a nap in the early afternoon, when your body experiences a natural circadian dip. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

What time of the day is best to nap?





On top of length, when you choose to have a nap is also key.

Dr Nicholls shared: "It’s best to have a nap in the early afternoon, when your body experiences a natural circadian dip.

"If you nap later in the afternoon, it will affect your sleep quality of night, with people reporting difficulties falling asleep or frequent wakening".

The expert also stressed that napping isn't always effective for everyone.

He continued: "For many, a spare 30 minutes in the day may be better spent doing a quick bout of exercise.

"Understanding your body and whether this is effective for you is important: don’t force yourself to take a nap unless you need one."

Can you nap too much?





Dr Nicholls replied: "Yes, you can nap too much.

"The urge to sleep during the day may be a sign that your sleep quality at night is poor, which could be a sign of a sleep disorder".

The doctor recommends looking at your motivation for napping - why do you feel like you need one?

The expert stressed that this could a sign of an underlying health condition such as anaemia, a thyroid problem or diabetes and so it is important to discuss this with a doctor.

He added: "At-home testing providers such as MyHealthChecked offer an Energy Profile Blood Test which could be a good place to start, however it is important to discuss any concerns with your doctor".

The Energy Profile Blood test is available to purchase on Boots and MyHealthChecked.com to help uncover any underlying issues that may be affecting energy levels.

If you're feeling the need to nap, you should also look into the ways that you can improve your night's sleep instead.

Dr Nicholls went on:" Having a regular sleep schedule, avoiding alcohol and caffeine late in the day, avoiding electronic devices and regularly exercising all help to promote a better night’s sleep".

What do you think of the 30-90 napping rule?





There is a popular trend circulating the internet that apparently gives you the 'perfect nap'.

The 30-90 rule is considered a guideline for getting some quick rest but without you feeling out of sorts afterwards.

According to the rule, naps should last 30 minutes or less or should be at least 90 minutes long.

When asked about his take on 30-90 rule, Dr Nicholls advised: "It is widely accepted that you want to avoid waking up from a nap during the deep sleep cycle, which causes you to awaken feeling hazy or groggy.

"The 30-90 napping rule suggests a nap should either be under 30 minutes in duration, or over 90 minutes in order to avoid this part of your sleep cycle.

"The theory behind this is good, however, I would not suggest that people to regularly take naps of 90 minutes or more because it could suggest disordered night-time sleeping.

"If you are going to nap, I would recommend keeping it short, lasting 30 minutes or less".