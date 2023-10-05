FIVE people have been arrested across Essex in connection with sexual offences and other crimes relating to sale of drugs and assaults.
Officers from the Operational Support Group at Essex Police executed a warrant and tracked a stolen car during a day of action.
The force has shared the details to show the variety of work its officers undertake on a daily basis.
Supt Phil Stinger said: “Five more arrests and another five suspects in custody represents a positive day of work for the team.
“Their capability and expertise are invaluable to helping other teams progress investigations and keep the public safe.”
