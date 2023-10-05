Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Sammy

Sammy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Chihuahua Cross

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Sammy you can view their full profile here.

Sammy came into the care of Danaher Animal Home through no fault of his own after this previous owner went into care.

He is described as "sweet and sensitive" and is looking for a quiet adult-only home to settle in easily.

Additionally, he would prefer to be the only dog in the home and shouldn't be rehomed with a cat either.

Sammy is very happy and comfortable walking side by side with another dog but is a little unsure when they come into his personal space.

Missy

Missy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 11 months old

Breed - Bulldog cross

Colour - Brown

If you want to adopt Missy you can view their full profile here.

Missy is a dog who is described as "wonderful company" who will need a little bit of help around the home at first.

She can be nervous when meeting people at first so needs support in those situations, but she won't take too long to relax.

Ideally Missy would go to a home near the Danaher centre so that they can provide training support if required.

A house with a garden would be useful to help her toilet train as well as providing her with a safe area to play in.

Amanda & Rhaengs

Amanda and Rhaengs (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old (Amanda) and One year old (Rhaengs)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Tortoiseshell and Grey

If you want to adopt Amanda and Rhaengs you can view their full profile here.

Amanda and Rhaengs are two cats who are looking to find their forever home together.

On their profile, it says: "Rhaenys is full of beans and has a very bubbly and loving personality.

"Amanda tends to be a little bit more shy on the shy side but is still super affectionate and together they balance each other out perfectly."

They would be suitable for owners who have had some experience with this type of animal.

Delphi

Delphi (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Tricolour

If you want to adopt Delphi you can view their full profile right here.

Delphi is a cat who is described as being "very sure of herself" and loves to explore.

Additionally, she can be "a little sassy" so it would be best for her to go into a home with just adults or older children.

Delphi would benefit from an owner who has experience with cats and is used to their sometimes unpredictable behaviour.