The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 47 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of September 24.

That was up from 29 on the same day the previous week.

But the number of Covid patients treated by the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, more than halved to 44 from 90 a week earlier.

Five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in mid and south Essex in the week to September 22, compared to 66 in east Suffolk and north Essex.

Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22 per cent in the last four weeks.