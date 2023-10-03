HOSPITALS in mid and south Essex have seen a rise in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19.
The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 47 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of September 24.
That was up from 29 on the same day the previous week.
But the number of Covid patients treated by the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, more than halved to 44 from 90 a week earlier.
Five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in mid and south Essex in the week to September 22, compared to 66 in east Suffolk and north Essex.
Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22 per cent in the last four weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here