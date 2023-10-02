ESSEX commuters are facing disruption ahead of rush hour after lightning hit a train line.

Greater Anglia says lightning caused a temporary loss of power to a signalling system between Manningtree and Ipswich.

The power has since been restored, but track circuit failures in the area mean some Essex lines are blocked.

The rail operator said disruption can be expected "until further notice".

A statement on its website says: "Response teams will be attending, but in the meantime trains are unable to run."