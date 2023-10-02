Greater Anglia says lightning caused a temporary loss of power to a signalling system between Manningtree and Ipswich.

The power has since been restored, but track circuit failures in the area mean some Essex lines are blocked.

⚠ - Lightning has caused a brief loss to the signalling system between Manningtree and Ipswich. The power has been restored, but there are track circuit failures in the area. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 2, 2023

The rail operator said disruption can be expected "until further notice".

A statement on its website says: "Response teams will be attending, but in the meantime trains are unable to run."