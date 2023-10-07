THE proportion of women who are still smoking despite being pregnant has fallen across the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), data has shown.
Data charted in an integrated performance report for the trust shows the percentage of women who are still smoking at the point of delivery stood at 11.5 per cent in June last year.
Since then, however, that figure has been kept below 11 per cent, with the proportion hitting a low of 7.78 per cent in December.
This year has seen that figure fall yet further, with the percentage recorded as 7.28 per cent in June.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here