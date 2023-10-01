SPECIALIST police officers made a string of arrests across the county, assisting with a range of investigations.
Essex Police’s operational support group (OSG) made eight arrests on Saturday in connection with investigations into serious sexual offences, domestic violence, and drink and drug driving.
They also deployed specialist drone equipment to support an ongoing search for a missing person.
Det Supt Gary Biddle said it was a “really productive day” for the team.
He added: “Their work is really important to help get suspects into custody and keep you safe in our communities and on our roads.
“They’re out doing this work every day and they’ll be out again today.”
