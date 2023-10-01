Former England international and West Ham icon-turned-pundit Sir Trevor Brooking swung by to show his support for the Blue Strawberry Bistrot in Hatfield Peverel.

The restaurant has seen success after being crowned the best restaurant in Essex at the British Restaurant Awards.

The British Restaurant Awards is a prestigious annual event which recognises excellence in the UK's culinary scene.

Since its launch in 2017, the awards have become one of the most sought-after accolades in the hospitality industry, celebrating the hard work and dedication of the country's top chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals.

With categories ranging from Best Fine Dining Restaurant to Best Street Food Vendor, the awards celebrate the entire spectrum of dining experiences, from high-end establishments to casual eateries.

The Blue Strawberry Bistrot was named the best in the county as the awards celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Owner Steve Wright bought the business with wife Kerry six years ago, but has been a part of the business since 1999.

He said: “It is great recognition for the restaurant and the team.

“We were nominated for it which means a lot, as the restaurant is 30 years old next year, so it means we are still producing the quality people expect from us.

“From the minute the first phone call is answered to the time someone leaves, it’s the whole package.

“All the staff are amazing, and it is definitely an award for everyone here - from the veterans who have been here for nearly 20 years to youngsters in the kitchen.”

Speaking about the visit from Sir Trevor, Steve said: “He is a regular and is such a lovely man - a true gentleman.

“It was nice to receive the congratulations from him and get a nice picture with the staff.

“The congratulations and response we have received from everyone who has visited since the award win has been unbelievable.

“We are very grateful and thankful for all our supporters.”