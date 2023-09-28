ESSEX'S best pubs have been revealed.

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has published its 2024 Good Beer Guide.

Having surveyed 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, it is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Camra chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

More than 100 pubs across Essex are featured in this year's guide. Here's a list of the best pubs in Essex, according to Camra.

List of the best pubs in Essex

Andrewsfield

  • Millibar

Belchamp Otten

  • Red Lion

Belchamp St Paul

  • Half Moon

Billericay

  • Billericay Brewing Co. Shop and Micropub
  • Coach and Horses
  • Railway

Boreham

  • Queen's Head

Braintree

  • King William IV
  • Picture Palace

Brentwood

  • Rising Sun
  • Victoria Arms

Brightlingsea

  • Railway Tavern

Broads Green

  • Walnut Tree

Bures Hamlet

  • Eight Bells

Burnham

  • Queen's Head

Castle Hedingham

  • Bell

Chelmsford

  • Ale House
  • Hop Beer Shop
  • Orange Tree
  • Railway Tavern
  • Woolpack

Chrishall

  • Red Cow

Clacton

  • Moon and Starfish
  • Old Lifeboat House

Colchester

  • Ale House
  • British Grenadier
  • Fat Cat
  • Magnet
  • New Inn
  • Odd One Out
  • Purple Dog
  • Three Wise Monkeys
  • Victoria Inn

Coopersale

  • Garnon Bushes
  • Theydon Oak

Danbury

  • Cricketers Arms

Debden

  • Plough

Duton Hill

  • Three Horseshoes

Epping

  • Forest Gate Inn

Finchingfield

  • Finchingfield Lion

Fobbing

  • White Lion

Grays

  • Theobald Arms
  • Wharf

Great Baddow

  • Chelmsford Brew Co Taproom

Great Bardfield

  • Bell Inn

Great Bromley

  • Cross Inn

Great Clacton

  • Ship

Great Dunmow

  • Angel and Harp

Great Holland

  • Ship Inn

Great Oakley

  • Maybush Inn

Great Waltham

  • Rose and Crown

Halstead

  • Courtyard Tap
  • Dog Inn
  • White Hart Inn

Harwich

  • New Bell Inn

Hazel End

  • Three Horseshoes

Helions Bumpstead

  • Three Horseshoes

High Roding

  • Black Lion

Hockley

  • White Hart

Hordon

  • Bell Inn

Kirby-le-Soken

  • Ship

Lamarsh

  • Lamarsh Lion

Langley Lower Green

  • Bull

Leigh

  • Legra Tap and Kitchen
  • Leigh-on-Sea Brewery Tap
  • Mayflower

Little Thurrock

  • Traitors' Gate

Little Totham

  • Swan

Littley Green

  • Compasses

Loughton

  • Victoria Tavern

Maldon

  • Carpenters Arms
  • Mighty Oak Tap Room
  • Queen Victoria
  • Rose and Crown

Manningtree

  • Red Lion

Monk Street

  • Farmhouse Inn

Newport

  • Coach and Horses

Orsett Heath

  • Fox

Rayleigh

  • Crafty Casks

Rowhedge

  • Olde Albion

Roydon

  • New Inn

Saffron Walden

  • King's Arms
  • Railway Arms

South Benfleet

  • South Benfleet Social Club

South Woodham Ferrers

  • Tap Room 19

Southend

  • Black Box Tap
  • Mawson's
  • Olde Trout Tavern

Southminster

  • Station Arms
  • Wibblers Brewery Taproom and Kitchen

Springfield

  • Endeavour

Stanford-le-Hope

  • Rising Sun

Stansted Mountfitchet

  • Rose and Crown

Stanway

  • Live and Let Live

Steeple Bumpstead

  • Fox and Hounds

Stow Maries

  • Prince of Wales

Thaxted

  • Maypole

Toppesfield

  • Green Man

Waltham Abbey

  • Woodbine Inn

Westcliff

  • Mile and a Third
  • West Road Tap

White Notley

  • Cross Keys

Widdington

  • Fleur de Lys

Witham

  • Battesford Court
  • White Hart Hotel
  • Woolpack Inn

Wivenhoe

  • Black Buoy
  • Horse and Groom
  • Station Hotel

Woodham Mortimer

  • Hurdlemaker Arms