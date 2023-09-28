The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has published its 2024 Good Beer Guide.

Having surveyed 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, it is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Camra chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

More than 100 pubs across Essex are featured in this year's guide. Here's a list of the best pubs in Essex, according to Camra.

List of the best pubs in Essex

Andrewsfield

Millibar

Belchamp Otten

Red Lion

Belchamp St Paul

Half Moon

Billericay

Billericay Brewing Co. Shop and Micropub

Coach and Horses

Railway

Boreham

Queen's Head

Braintree

King William IV

Picture Palace

Brentwood

Rising Sun

Victoria Arms

Brightlingsea

Railway Tavern

Broads Green

Walnut Tree

Bures Hamlet

Eight Bells

Burnham

Queen's Head

Castle Hedingham

Bell

Chelmsford

Ale House

Hop Beer Shop

Orange Tree

Railway Tavern

Woolpack

Chrishall

Red Cow

Clacton

Moon and Starfish

Old Lifeboat House

Colchester

Ale House

British Grenadier

Fat Cat

Magnet

New Inn

Odd One Out

Purple Dog

Three Wise Monkeys

Victoria Inn

Coopersale

Garnon Bushes

Theydon Oak

Danbury

Cricketers Arms

Debden

Plough

Duton Hill

Three Horseshoes

Epping

Forest Gate Inn

Finchingfield

Finchingfield Lion

Fobbing

White Lion

Grays

Theobald Arms

Wharf

Great Baddow

Chelmsford Brew Co Taproom

Great Bardfield

Bell Inn

Great Bromley

Cross Inn

Great Clacton

Ship

Great Dunmow

Angel and Harp

Great Holland

Ship Inn

Great Oakley

Maybush Inn

Great Waltham

Rose and Crown

Halstead

Courtyard Tap

Dog Inn

White Hart Inn

Harwich

New Bell Inn

Hazel End

Three Horseshoes

Helions Bumpstead

Three Horseshoes

High Roding

Black Lion

Hockley

White Hart

Hordon

Bell Inn

Kirby-le-Soken

Ship

Lamarsh

Lamarsh Lion

Langley Lower Green

Bull

Leigh

Legra Tap and Kitchen

Leigh-on-Sea Brewery Tap

Mayflower

Little Thurrock

Traitors' Gate

Little Totham

Swan

Littley Green

Compasses

Loughton

Victoria Tavern

Maldon

Carpenters Arms

Mighty Oak Tap Room

Queen Victoria

Rose and Crown

Manningtree

Red Lion

Monk Street

Farmhouse Inn

Newport

Coach and Horses

Orsett Heath

Fox

Rayleigh

Crafty Casks

Rowhedge

Olde Albion

Roydon

New Inn

Saffron Walden

King's Arms

Railway Arms

South Benfleet

South Benfleet Social Club

South Woodham Ferrers

Tap Room 19

Southend

Black Box Tap

Mawson's

Olde Trout Tavern

Southminster

Station Arms

Wibblers Brewery Taproom and Kitchen

Springfield

Endeavour

Stanford-le-Hope

Rising Sun

Stansted Mountfitchet

Rose and Crown

Stanway

Live and Let Live

Steeple Bumpstead

Fox and Hounds

Stow Maries

Prince of Wales

Thaxted

Maypole

Toppesfield

Green Man

Waltham Abbey

Woodbine Inn

Westcliff

Mile and a Third

West Road Tap

White Notley

Cross Keys

Widdington

Fleur de Lys

Witham

Battesford Court

White Hart Hotel

Woolpack Inn

Wivenhoe

Black Buoy

Horse and Groom

Station Hotel

Woodham Mortimer