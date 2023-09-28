ESSEX'S best pubs have been revealed.
The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has published its 2024 Good Beer Guide.
Having surveyed 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, it is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.
Camra chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.
"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”
More than 100 pubs across Essex are featured in this year's guide. Here's a list of the best pubs in Essex, according to Camra.
-
Here are the five best pubs in Colchester, according to drinkers in the city
-
Here are 22 dog-friendly pubs in Colchester which are well worth a visit
List of the best pubs in Essex
Andrewsfield
- Millibar
Belchamp Otten
- Red Lion
Belchamp St Paul
- Half Moon
Billericay
- Billericay Brewing Co. Shop and Micropub
- Coach and Horses
- Railway
Boreham
- Queen's Head
Braintree
- King William IV
- Picture Palace
Brentwood
- Rising Sun
- Victoria Arms
Brightlingsea
- Railway Tavern
Broads Green
- Walnut Tree
Bures Hamlet
- Eight Bells
Burnham
- Queen's Head
Castle Hedingham
- Bell
Chelmsford
- Ale House
- Hop Beer Shop
- Orange Tree
- Railway Tavern
- Woolpack
Chrishall
- Red Cow
Clacton
- Moon and Starfish
- Old Lifeboat House
Colchester
- Ale House
- British Grenadier
- Fat Cat
- Magnet
- New Inn
- Odd One Out
- Purple Dog
- Three Wise Monkeys
- Victoria Inn
Coopersale
- Garnon Bushes
- Theydon Oak
Danbury
- Cricketers Arms
Debden
- Plough
Duton Hill
- Three Horseshoes
Epping
- Forest Gate Inn
Finchingfield
- Finchingfield Lion
Fobbing
- White Lion
Grays
- Theobald Arms
- Wharf
Great Baddow
- Chelmsford Brew Co Taproom
Great Bardfield
- Bell Inn
Great Bromley
- Cross Inn
Great Clacton
- Ship
Great Dunmow
- Angel and Harp
Great Holland
- Ship Inn
Great Oakley
- Maybush Inn
Great Waltham
- Rose and Crown
Halstead
- Courtyard Tap
- Dog Inn
- White Hart Inn
Harwich
- New Bell Inn
Hazel End
- Three Horseshoes
Helions Bumpstead
- Three Horseshoes
High Roding
- Black Lion
Hockley
- White Hart
Hordon
- Bell Inn
Kirby-le-Soken
- Ship
Lamarsh
- Lamarsh Lion
Langley Lower Green
- Bull
Leigh
- Legra Tap and Kitchen
- Leigh-on-Sea Brewery Tap
- Mayflower
Little Thurrock
- Traitors' Gate
Little Totham
- Swan
Littley Green
- Compasses
Loughton
- Victoria Tavern
Maldon
- Carpenters Arms
- Mighty Oak Tap Room
- Queen Victoria
- Rose and Crown
Manningtree
- Red Lion
Monk Street
- Farmhouse Inn
Newport
- Coach and Horses
Orsett Heath
- Fox
Rayleigh
- Crafty Casks
Rowhedge
- Olde Albion
Roydon
- New Inn
Saffron Walden
- King's Arms
- Railway Arms
South Benfleet
- South Benfleet Social Club
South Woodham Ferrers
- Tap Room 19
Southend
- Black Box Tap
- Mawson's
- Olde Trout Tavern
Southminster
- Station Arms
- Wibblers Brewery Taproom and Kitchen
Springfield
- Endeavour
Stanford-le-Hope
- Rising Sun
Stansted Mountfitchet
- Rose and Crown
Stanway
- Live and Let Live
Steeple Bumpstead
- Fox and Hounds
Stow Maries
- Prince of Wales
Thaxted
- Maypole
Toppesfield
- Green Man
Waltham Abbey
- Woodbine Inn
Westcliff
- Mile and a Third
- West Road Tap
White Notley
- Cross Keys
Widdington
- Fleur de Lys
Witham
- Battesford Court
- White Hart Hotel
- Woolpack Inn
Wivenhoe
- Black Buoy
- Horse and Groom
- Station Hotel
Woodham Mortimer
- Hurdlemaker Arms
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here