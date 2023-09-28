The home, leisure and gardens retailer has announced it is continuing its expansion by bringing four new stores to the UK in time for the festive season.

Essex will welcome a new Range store in Chelmsford on December 1, which will open on Chelmsford High Street.

The new Chelmsford site will be the retailer's new southern flagship store.

The historic unit will house a Range Kitchens showroom and the new Café 89 format which combines great value breakfasts and lunches with a conversational town square-style eatery.

Other stores will open across England and Wales.

These include one in Walkden at Ellesmere Retail Park on November 24, one at the Leamington Spa at the Shires Retail Park on December 1, and the other in Oswestry.

All four stores will open with The Range's signature Christmas department, featuring all the trees, lights and decorations shoppers could ever need to get in the festive spirit.

All openings will be celebrated with exclusive opening offers and giveaways, to be announced closer to the opening dates.