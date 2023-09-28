Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Finley

Gender - Male

Age - Not stated on profile

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White/Brown

If you want to adopt Finley you can view their full profile here.

Finley was found as a stray with some mild injuries, and whilst the RSPCA are not sure exactly what went on in his previous life it has left him a bit unsure of the world.

He is described as a "timid" dog who will take a bit of time to establish a bond with new owners.

Finley gets on well with other dogs and would love to find a home with another one to keep him company.

Dylan

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - German Shepherd Cross Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Dylan you can view their full profile here.

Dylan is described by Danaher Animal Home as a "very loyal and smart" dog who does have a tendency to have a few anxieties.

He is looking for an experienced home that has ideally owned a German Shepherd or a Staffordshire Bull Terrier before.

Dylan can show some worries when meeting new people but each day the centre is helping him to learn to socialise.

Additionally, he walks well on a lead and hardly ever pulls unless passing another dog as he is excited to go over and say hello.

Squeak

Gender - Male

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Squeak you can view their full profile here.

Squeak is a cat who is looking for a new home where he can build his confidence and begin his new adventure.

He will need potential adopters who have experience with scared and shut down behaviour and who can offer him a calm and understanding home.

Squeak would also especially benefit from being set up in a quiet room to begin with before having the opportunity to investigate further.

Marjoram and Basil

Gender - Female (Marjoram) and Male (Basil)

Age - Adult

Breed - English Mix (Marjoram) and Lionhead cross (Basil)

Colour - Brown/Grey

If you want to adopt Marjoram and Basily you can view their full profile here.

Marjoram and Basil are on the lookout for a home together as they are described as "truly inseparable".

Danaher Animal Home say: "If you have the marital home these newly weds are looking for and could help give them the honeymoon they deserve please submit and interest form for them and hopefully we'll give this Mr and Mrs the best happy ever after of all time."

They are listed as being suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.