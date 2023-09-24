In a statement published on Sunday evening, the Metropolitan Police confirmed the 63-year-old had been taken into custody at a police station in east London.

The arrest comes after Jamie-Leigh Kelly, of Romford, left a family assessment centre in London on Tuesday and took her three-year-old daughter and newborn baby boy with her.

The 31-year-old handed herself in at a police station in east London on Sunday, but her two children were found at an address in Harwich, where a 63-year-old woman has been arrested.

Police have not named the 63-year-old, who remains in custody.

The two children were “safe and well” before receiving precautionary medical attention in hospital, but the Metropolitan Police added two other men have also been charged in relation to the incident.

Ashley Hawkins, of Alex Guy Gardens, Dagenham, and Jordan Hardy, of Connor Road, Dagenham, are both due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 25 charged with two counts of child abduction.

Det Supt Lewis Basford, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “We are very pleased – and of course relieved – to have found the two children after extensive inquiries over the past few days.

“They are safe and well and receiving precautionary medical attention.”