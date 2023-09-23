On September 14, officers on Vision Zero Patrols at The Causeway, Heybridge, were carrying out road safety policing activities, focussing on speeding.

A van driver twice failed to stop when directed by officers conducting checks.

The van was driven towards an officer, connecting with his leg, before driving away.

A vehicle pursuit ensued, and officers quickly stopped the vehicle on the A414 where the driver resisted arrest as officers placed him in handcuffs.

Police described the van he was driving as being in a "dangerous condition" with bald tyres.

Following a search, officers located two bats.

A 39-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, common assault of an emergency worker, dangerous driving, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been released on bail until December 6 whilst the investigation continues.

Adam Pipe, head of Roads Policing, said: “Thankfully, our officer, a volunteer who gives up his time to ensure the safety of others, wasn’t seriously injured.

“As part of the Safer Essex Roads Partnership, Roads Policing officers work with partners to tackle traffic-related matters that affect the safety of our roads.

"Vision Zero days are held across the county as part of our ambition to reduce the number of deaths on our roads and we will continue to carry out this important work to keep roads in Essex safe for all our road users.

“We won’t tolerate our roads being used for criminality or moving around the county, carrying out crime.”