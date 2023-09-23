NHS figures show the Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 29 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, September 17 - down from 40 on the same day the previous week.

Just nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital at the trust in the week to September 15.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 90 patients, compared to 110 a week earlier.

It admitted 75 new patients in the week to September 15.

Across England there were 3,019 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of September 17.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with coronavirus has increased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks.