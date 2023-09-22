The condition affects how people communicate and interact with the world.

It is normally diagnosed at a young age, although some people do not receive a diagnosis until they are teenagers or even adults.

NHS figures show around 370 adults and children suspected of having autism in mid and south Essex were waiting at least 13 weeks for a diagnosis in June. Of those, 20 were aged under 18.

This meant 86 per cent of 430 patients registered with the NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board in June had experienced delays beyond the 13-week recommended limit.

This was an increase on last year, when 83.5 per cent of 545 patients had to wait beyond the recommended time during the same period.

Across England, more than 143,000 people were waiting for an autism assessment in June, around 20,000 more than last year.

Of those, more than 118,000 had a referral that had been open for longer than the recommended time.

The National Autistic Society expressed concerns over the long waits, which it said can increase patients’ “likelihood of reaching crisis point”.

Head of policy and campaigns Mel Merritt said waiting lists will continue to grow without urgent long-term funding for diagnosis services by the Government.

"People often can’t get the right help and support without an autism diagnosis, and long waits for diagnosis and support can leave people in a difficult situation and increase their likelihood of reaching crisis point," she said.

"The Government must invest in diagnosis services, as set out in the national autism strategy, to reduce waiting times and ensure all autistic children, young people and adults get the support they need."

In mid and south Essex, around 120 patients seen in June had waited more than 13 weeks to get their first appointment.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We know it’s vital to have a timely diagnosis of autism.

"NHS England recently published a national framework and operational guidance to set out how children, young people and adults can receive a timely assessment, and we’ve made £4.2million available this year to improve services for autistic children and young people."