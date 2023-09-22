Witham’s Olly Murs has revealed he will be hitting the road with Take That as part of their forthcoming This Life tour next year.

Olly will be travelling around the UK and Ireland with the famous group throughout, starting in Sheffield in April and ending in Bristol in June.

Legends: Take That (Image: PA Wire)

Olly, who recently delivered an incredible performance for home fans at Colchester Castle Park, announced the news on social media.

In a statement he said: “Today this could be the greatest day of our lives.

“Wow I’ve had this secret for some time but next year I’m on the road with these legends, Take That.

“What a tour this is going to be. Gunna be a special.”

Gary Barlow, who fronts Take That alongside Howard Donald and Mark Owen, also shared his excitement during an appearance on BBC Radio 2 with host Zoe Ball.

He said: "We're really excited, we haven't been on tour in years and we're very excited and we have a special guest joining us for the whole tour.

"It's my friend, our friend, Olly Murs everybody. We're obviously very happy.

"Our tour supports we want them to be very friendly, people we hang out with, we see a lot of them.

"We couldn't think of a better partner for us than Olly, so we're very excited."

Tickets, which go on sale on September 29, can be purchased by visiting https://tix.to/TakeThat.