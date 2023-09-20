Essex County Council, Southend Council and Thurrock Council, along with the police, fire and crime commissioner, have opened discussions with the government on a devolution deal which, if agreed, would allow the authority to make decisions on issues affecting multiple authorities.

Though each authority would remain independent, it is hoped a deal would result in better funding and local decision making in areas such as economy, skills, transport, and support for businesses.

A deadline of November 22, which is when the Government will present its autumn budget, has been set for the devolution deal to be agreed.

Determined – Kevin Bentley has said he is keen for a deal to be struck by November (Image: Newsquest)

Other areas of the UK have already set up combined authorities, with the North East Combined Authority having been formed in 2014 from local authorities in Sunderland, Gateshead, South Tyneside, and Durham.

Leader of Essex County Council, Kevin Bentley, described the deal as being a potential ‘game-changer’, adding a devolution agreement could result in improved public services across the county.

He said: “This is a game-changer for Greater Essex, will serve to further strengthen the Essex economy and improve public services for the benefit of residents and businesses across Essex, Southend and Thurrock.

“There is a way to go before the deal is finalised and we will be working hard over the coming weeks to ensure we achieve the best possible outcome for greater Essex ahead of the Autumn Budget Statement.

“We will be pushing for the best deal possible for Greater Essex.”

Southend Council leader Tony Cox said the agreement would mark "a significant milestone for devolution locally”, whilst Thurrock Council leader, Andrew Jefferies, said the authority is “keen to explore” the possibility of a deal.

In favour – Tony Cox, leader of Southend Council, has said he is looking forward to further negotiations (Image: Newsquest)

Roger Hirst, Police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex, said: “This proposal will further enhance our ability to work effectively together to make a difference for our communities.

“Creating safe and secure communities where business can thrive and everybody can live fulfilling lives is important to us all.]

“This proposal builds on our strong legacy of collaboration, cooperation and making lasting positive change for the public.”