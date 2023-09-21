Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Princess

Princess (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Akita Cross

Colour - Brown and White

If you want to adopt Princess you can view their full profile here.

Princess is on the lookout for an owner who has had a large dog breed before and is confident walking a stronger pet.

She sometimes needs help on walks to stay focused because she can be distracted by, and occasionally react to other dogs she sees.

Despite this, she has been walking with other friendly dogs at the centre every day and really enjoys the company of other calm dogs at a distance.

Ideally, it would be best for Princess to be the only pet in the home as she is "hoping to be the centre of someone's world".

Jubi

Jubi (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

If you want to adopt Jubi you can view their full profile here.

Jubi came into the care of the RSPCA as a stray with x-rays showing he had a pelvic fracture.

After surgery and months of recovery, he is now back on all four paws, but as a result, he must be treated as an indoor cat as jumping from a height like a tree or fence could easily fracture his pelvis again.

As an indoor cat, it's important for Jubi to have lots of enrichment games such as food puzzles and toys, to keep his mind stimulated.

Jubi will need to be the only pet in the home, and also with no young children.

Coco

Coco (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old (approx)

Breed - Mastiff crossbreed

Colour - Red

If you want to adopt Coco you can view their full profile here.

Coco is a dog who was found dumped in a crate along with her five puppies where one had sadly passed away.

The four puppies have all now found happy homes and Coco is looking to do the same.

She loves going outside, especially for walks, and as she is quite strong she would benefit from learning some loose lead walking.

Coco could potentially live with another dog pending a meet, but no cats as she is not cat-tested.

Any children in the home should be over 12 years old and have experience with large-breed dogs.

Kookie and Russell

Kookie and Russell (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Kookie) and male (Russell)

Age - TBC

Breed - Standard Chinchilla (Kookie) and English (Russell)

Colour - Grey (Kookie) and black (Russell)

If you want to adopt Kookie and Russell you can view their full profile here.

Both Kookie and Russell came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as strays, but are now looking for a home together.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "They are understandably both relieved to have been rescued and can now feel loved, safe and secure and will never have to feel threatened again."

They would be suitable for owners who have had some experience with this type of animal.