SKY has addressed concerns over widespread internet issues which impacted customers across Essex.
Residents throughout the county reported issues with their broadband service on Tuesday evening.
Those affected have now been encouraged to reboot their routers after engineers reportedly fixed the problem.
In response, a Sky spokesman said: “We are aware some of our customers have been experiencing issues with their Sky broadband services.
“Our engineers have now resolved this - we advise customers to reboot their Sky Broadband Hub if they are still experiencing any disruption.”
