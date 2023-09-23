The Big Weekend, a new scheme by Visit Essex, will be taking place between October 6 until October 8.

Day-trippers and locals can enter to win free tickets to attractions such as Colchester Zoo, Hedingham Castle and Marks Hall Estate until September 25.

In conjunction with the project more than 40 businesses are offering free prizes, including the chance to explore the Upside Down House at Lakeside.

Trips to Audley End Miniature Railway, Escape Live and Lee Valley glamping are also up for grabs.

Councillor Mark Durham, chairman of Visit Essex, said: “Essex has so many things to see and do, not just during the summer months, but throughout the year.

"The Big Weekend is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the wide range of visitor attractions and top stays Essex offers.”

“Visit Essex members are keen to welcome visitors throughout the year. With the county boasting dry and mild weather throughout autumn, it is the perfect time to explore some more.”

Successful bidders will be notified of any tickets they have secured.

To discover more about Visit Essex visitessex.com.