Administrators, PwC, have revealed the location of the next 111 Wilko stores to close in the UK.

This comes after the retail chain - which entered administration last month - began its closure process last week shutting 52 stores across the country.

All of Wilko’s 400 shops will be closed by early October, according to administrators from PwC affecting more than 12,500 jobs.

Administrators, PwC, revealed on Tuesday (September 19) that 111 more Wilko stores will close for good next week.

There will be 37 Wilko store closures on Monday, September 25, another 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and a further 37 will be closing on Friday, September 29.

Here' a list of all the Wilko stores set to close next week:

Monday (September 25)

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Barry, Wales

Bridgwater, Somerset

Cleveleys, Lancashire

Cockermouth, Cumbria

Crossgates, Leeds

Darlington, County Durham

Dartford, Kent

Dereham, Norfolk

Giltbrook, Nottingham

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Haverfordwest, Wales

Headingley, West Yorkshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Louth, Lincolnshire

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Northfield, Birmingham

Oakham, Rutland

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ramsgate, Kent

Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Staines, Surrey

Strood, Kent

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Thamesmead, Greater London

Thetford, Norfolk

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Warrington, Lancashire

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Winton, Dorset

Yiewsley, Greater London

Wednesday (September 27)

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands

Alnwick, Northumberland

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blyth, Northumberland

Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Brentwood, Essex

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Chester Le Street, County Durham

Gillingham, Kent

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Greenwich, London

Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands

Harlow, Essex

Hartlepool, County Durham

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lewisham, London

Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Rainham, London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wellington, Somerset

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wigston, Leicestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yeovil, Somerset

Friday (September 29)

Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bedminster, Bristol

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset

Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Clowne, Derbyshire

Corby, Northamptonshire

Cowley, Oxfordshire

Dudley, West Midlands

Fareham, Hampshire

Gainsborough, Lincolnshire

Gravesend, Kent

Hayes, Middlesex

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Leek, Staffordshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester

Mildenhall, Suffolk

Newbury, Berkshire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Redditch, Worcestershire

Redhill, Surrey

Retford, Nottinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rushden, Northamptonshire

Spalding, Lincolnshire

St Helens, Merseyside

Syston, Leicestershire

Wallasey, Merseyside

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

The Range last week agreed a deal to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property. (Image: PA)

Wilko stores that have already closed in September 2023

PwC revealed the first two rounds of major Wilko closures earlier this month, announcing 52 stores would be closing for good.

The Wilko stores that have already closed in September 2023 are:

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barrow in Furness

Basildon

Belle Vale

Burnley (Relocation)

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Huddersfield

Morriston

New Malden

North Shields

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton-West Quay

St Austell

Stockport

Truro

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Woking

Wilko closed 52 stores across the UK last week. (Image: PA)

The retailer’s Burnley store was also revealed in these initial closures, but won't close until Thursday, November 14.

The Range sealed a deal last week which saw it buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property.

While fellow UK retail chain B&M also agreed to buy 51 Wilko stores earlier in the month.

Administrators have also reached a deal with Pepco, the owner of Poundland, who have purchased 71 Wilko stores.