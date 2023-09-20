Disney fans can grab their popcorn and sit back and relax in front of three classic movies this September including Toy Story and The Jungle Book.

As part of the promotion, the films will be screened at Showcase Cinemas until October, with all tickets starting at £5.

Disney's centenary celebrations have already featured screenings of the fairytale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the tear-jerker Bambi and the fan favourite 101 Dalmatians among others.

Disney fans, spread the word. We’re screening ten timeless classics for just £5 a ticket starting with Snow White and The Seven Dwarves ✨



To find your nearest screening you can view their list of locations via the Showcase Cinema website.

Screenings of some of the studio's most beloved movies will continue into October, see the schedule below:

Disney films showing in Showcase Cinemas in September and October 2023

Friday, September 15 - The Jungle Book

Friday, September 22 - Beauty and the Beast

Friday, September 29 - Toy Story

Friday, October 6 - The Princess and the Frog

Friday, October 13 - Frozen

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “It’s been great to welcome these Disney animated favourites back to the big screen.

"A recent survey we carried out shows that 97% of Brits love watching animated movies, so we know there is a huge appetite for reliving our childhood and re-watching our favourite films from years gone by.

“What’s more, this is a great chance for Disney fans of all ages to see films of yesteryear for perhaps the very first time in the cinema and experience them in a setting that you just can’t get at home.

“With all tickets just £5, it really is the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy Disney classics back on the big screen.”