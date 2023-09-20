Speak Out Essex, a group which provides a group for autistic people in the county, held a launch event at Colchester Sports Park last week.

The group is run by voice and rights charity VoiceAbility alongside Essex County Council and the Essex All-Age Autism Partnership Board.

It’s made up of autistic people – both employees and volunteers – who raise issues that are important to them, supported by facilitators.

County council community support worker Sam Geden was among the attendees.

Sam said: “As an autistic person, I certainly shared a lot of views from my experiences, but it's been heartening to hear others talk about their struggles and their triumphs, and what we as a public sector can do to fill in as many service gaps as possible.

“I feel a lot more confident that we can all make a difference, and I think autistic people can now trust us to make things happen.”

Parents and carers who support autistic people were also invited to the group’s first event to share their views.

Parent Ron Harrison said: “It’s the first time that I’ve felt there might be a route through this.”