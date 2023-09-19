A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Chelmsford.
A woman was reportedly assaulted by a man at an address in New Writtle Street this morning.
Police were called to the address at about 1am this morning following reports of a woman being assaulted.
Her injuries are not said to be life-changing.
A 21-year-old man was arrested some hours later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.
Officers were able to locate the man after being given a description of the subject.
They located the man jumping over a rear garden fence in Chelmsford.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers from our Operational Support Group have arrested a man in Chelmsford this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
“The 21-year-old from Uxbridge remains in custody.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article