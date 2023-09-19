A woman was reportedly assaulted by a man at an address in New Writtle Street this morning.

Police were called to the address at about 1am this morning following reports of a woman being assaulted.

Her injuries are not said to be life-changing.

A 21-year-old man was arrested some hours later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

Officers were able to locate the man after being given a description of the subject.

They located the man jumping over a rear garden fence in Chelmsford.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers from our Operational Support Group have arrested a man in Chelmsford this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The 21-year-old from Uxbridge remains in custody.”