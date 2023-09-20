A THUG who assaulted a shopkeeper in Colchester has been jailed for four months.
Warren Troughton, 32, attacked his victim on July 14 last year, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard.
Troughton, of Baddow Road, Chelmsford, denied an offence of assault by beating but it was proven in his absence at the same court.
The court heard the offence was “so serious” because it was made against a shopkeeper.
The magistrates sentenced Troughton to four months in prison and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation to his victim.
