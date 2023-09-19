More pharmacies than ever before are offering the coronavirus vaccine, with 65 sites now doing so across the north east Essex area, compared to 35 last year.

Last week, in the first week of a new jab rollout, more than 12,500 booster vaccines were administered - the largest number in any area of east Essex.

Elizabeth Moloney, leader of the Covid vaccination rollout for the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board said: "The last week has seen a great many people come forward which certainly lays to rest any fears of Covid fatigue.

“People obviously recognise that the virus is still out there and that vaccination remains one of the very best ways to protect not only their own health, but the health of their family and loved ones too.

“The walk-in clinics have seen a brisk attendance and from today those who prefer a booked appointment can make one to suit.

“If you’re eligible please don’t put off getting protected. There are so many opportunities to get it done so you are best protected for the cold winter months.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken up this offer of protection and to all the staff who are working so hard to make the rollout such a success.”

Those eligible for appointments may book them via the national online booking system or by calling 119 at anytime.

For more information visit sneevaccine.org.uk.