The Lion Inn in Chelmsford was one of the businesses included in the East of England section of the awards.

The ROSE (Recognition Of Service Excellence) Awards highlight places which provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes.

They celebrate the establishments where the owners, management and employees, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, provide outstanding experiences for their customers.

Overall, The Lion Inn was the only Essex winner in the East of England category.

The full list of award winners can be seen on the website here.

The Lion Inn picks up prize in VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2023

The Lion Inn runs as both a hotel and restaurant, as well as being a place to host parties and weddings.

According to its website, its dining room "maintains an elegant mix of old and new" and provides a "comfortable atmosphere".

Meanwhile, it has 23 "beautifully finished guest rooms" for those who want to stay over.

It adds: "All rooms are air conditioned and include complimentary tea and coffee.

"Some of our rooms have balconies overlooking the guest garden whilst others have direct access to the garden via their very own terrace."

VisitEngland Advisory Board Member, Nadine Thomson, said: “The ROSE Awards celebrate and champion the accommodation businesses across England who go above and beyond in their customer service to guarantee visitors have amazing experiences.

"There truly is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England and these awards also highlight the exceptional variety on offer.

"From our wonderful English inns and pubs with rooms to glamping, camping and farm stays in beautiful countryside and coastal locations.

"From traditional B&Bs and self-catering cottages to luxury boutique accommodation, there really is something for everyone.”

VisitEngland describes itself as the national tourist board for England and is responsible for marketing England to domestic and established overseas markets and for improving England's tourism product.