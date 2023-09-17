Police received reports of concerns for the welfare of two people in their 70s on Wednesday, September 13.

Based on all the evidence available, police believe the two people in question are no longer alive.

With the agreement of the Crown Prosecution Service, police charged Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford with two counts of murder.

Ms McCullough will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 18.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said: “Although we have received authorisation to charge Virginia McCullough, this complex and in-depth investigation will be continuing at pace throughout the coming weeks and months.

“I would also reiterate that our continued to belief is that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Chelmsford or Essex public.

“Our thoughts today are with the families of everyone involved and I can assure them, all avenues of enquiry will be pursued extensively to piece together the circumstances around this matter.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is encouraged to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.