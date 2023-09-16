Four women have come forward to make allegations against the star with the alleged incidents taking place between 2006 and 2013.

This was during the height of his fame when he was a presenter on BBC Radio 2, Channel 4 and when he appeared in a number of Hollywood films.

Previously, the actor took to his YouTube channel to address "very serious criminal allegations" ahead of the Channel 4 Dispatches episode.

🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assaults by women who have broken their silence on alleged attacks between 2006 and 2013



This is a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and @C4Dispatches



✍️@RosamundUrwin@char_wace@pmorganbentley — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 16, 2023

Russell Brand denies 'very serious criminal allegations' made against him amid Dispatches documentary

Of allegations made, he told viewers: "Now, this isn't the usual type of video we make on this channel where we critique, attack and undermine the news in all its corruption because in this story, I am the news. I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email.

“One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn't be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel.

"But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

Russell Brand went on to add that all his relationships were consensual and that he has always been transparent about this.

He also began asking if there was "another agenda at play," adding: "Particularly when we've seen coordinated media attacks before, like with Joe Rogan, when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn't approve of, and we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language."

This comes as a Channel 4 Dispatches episode airs tonight which was previously said to have been years in the making.

An insider said that the investigation "has the potential to halt the career of at least one celebrity with the contents."