The Essex Wildlife Trust’s yearly quest for the best nature photos is underway, with public submissions being considered up until midnight on November 30.

There are six different categories which photography enthusiasts can take part in, the only stipulation being all photos must have been taken within the county this year.

The categories include A Wildlife Motion Picture, Captivating Colours, Gardener’s World, Wilder Essex, Young Blood, and Coastal Captures.

A submission from last year called 'Rocky Robin'. (Image: Jake Fry)

The overall winner of the competition will be announced in December and will be decided by a public vote, while the category winners will be decided by a panel of judges.

All winners will be featured in the Essex Wildlife Trust’s 2025 calendar and their work will be shown at a public exhibition in High Chelmer Shopping Centre, Chelmsford.

Speaking about the competition, Lauren Cosson, communications manager for the Essex Wildlife Trust, said: “Every year we look forward to launching our annual photography competition.

"It is a fantastic way to showcase Essex’s range of habitats and wildlife, and the public’s talent in capturing them.”

You can enter the competition by visiting essexwt.org.uk/photography-competition.