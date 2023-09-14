The One Direction singer was rushed to hospital after feeling ill during a getaway with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

This hospitalisation came weeks after he informed fans that he would be cancelling his solo tour after receiving treatment for a kidney infection.

Following the most recent news about his condition, the former One Direction singer's mother Karen shared that she felt "helpless" and was "worried sick".

Liam Payne's mother 'worried sick' as former One Direction star rushed to hospital

The MailOnline reports that she said: "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It’s horrible – him being all the way over there.

"He’s in Milan and it sounds like he’ll be there for a week. I feel helpless."

She continued: "All we can really do is sit it out here and hope for the best. There is nothing we can do. We feel helpless."

Karen added that it is "such a horrible situation" and that she hopes he's in the best place for treatment.

It was previously reported that Liam Payne was "in a bad way" when he was admitted to hospital.

The source said: "Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.

"Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days."

The source added that doctors want to "do every test possible to understand the issue".

It was also reported that Liam was transported to A&E in the European country by ambulance before being taken to a hospital ward for emergency care.

The 30-year-old singer is expected to stay in hospital for at least a few more days.