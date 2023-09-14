The ITV Good Morning Britain host gave an update on her husband’s health as she appeared on the show alongside Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid.

Former political adviser Derek fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Since developing Covid he has suffered with brain inflammation, kidney failure, and damage to his live and pancreas.

This morning, Kate revealed that he has been suffering with an infection that has “set him back”, but added that he is now doing better and said she remains hopeful.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she said: “He's had a nasty infection this week that set him back a bit but we're on the right side of it, so that's good. There are so many people in the health system trapped in the web of it. People are not being taken care of in a system that's in trouble.”

Kate Garraway's heart attack scare

It comes a week after the presenter revealed her own health scare in extracts from her book 'The Strength Of Love' - published by The Sun newspaper.

Kate wrote: "There was a searing pain in my chest — as though someone had punched their fist through my breastbone, snatched hold of my heart and squeezed.

“The pain was sharp and excruciating. Then I realised that it wasn’t a sudden onset of pain. It had been there all the time. My temporary paralysis had ­distracted me ...

"[After getting in the car] nausea swept over me and I asked the driver to pull over. I was sick in the kerbside drain, cringing at how shameful it was.

“I got back into the car, the pain in my chest now all-consuming and creeping up my neck and into my jaw. When we got to the studios, I went straight to my dressing room and collapsed on my sofa."

Kate spoke to the show's editor about her condition and then called the show's resident TV medic Dr Hilary, who advised her to go to hospital.

The TV presenter refused to let worried show staff call an ambulance, but she agreed to go to a nearby accident and emergency unit accompanied by a junior producer.

After getting to hospital, she underwent a series of tests and a doctor told her she wasn't having a heart attack, but warned her she needed to start taking care of herself better because of the stress she was under caring for her husband Derek Draper, who has needed around-the-clock help since a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

Kate went on to reveal her chest pain issue seemed to be a one-off and put it down to a possible case of stress-related angina.