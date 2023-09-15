These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17.

Most of the main road closures in Essex will be along the A12 (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 15 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way from Junction 15 to 14, there will be entry slip road closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal from 5am to 8pm.

Also on the Southbound way from Junction 16 to 12, there will be a carriageway closure from 8pm Friday to 5am Saturday.

Finally, on the Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.

Additionally, the A282 Southbound Junction 2 exit slip road to the A2 eastbound Darenth link road will be closed from 11pm until 6am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 29 for lighting works from 11pm to 6am the following day.

Additionally, on the clockwise way, the Junction 27 to M11 northbound Junction 6 link road will be closed for testing works from the same time.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 16 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way from Junction 15 to 14, the entry slip roads will be closed for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5am to 8pm.

Again on the Southbound way from Junction 16 to 12, there will be a carriageway closure from 8pm Saturday to 5am Sunday.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

The Junction 25 exit slip road closure on the anti-clockwise way will be shut for ERA Bay Ecology works from 10pm until 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 17 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way from Junction 15 to 14, the entry slip roads will be closed for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5am until 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.