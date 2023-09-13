Transport Focus’ Strategic Roads User Survey shows the A12 had the second lowest satisfaction at 61 per cent.

Unpopular - the A12 has been named as England's second least popular major road (Image: National Highways)

A driver told Transport Focus: “The state of the A12 road surface is terrible, added to that the ongoing roadworks make it a fairly unpleasant journey.”

It narrowly missed the bottom spot with the A27, which runs between East Sussex and Wiltshire, receiving a satisfaction score of 59 per cent.

The M11, which runs through parts of Essex, was named the third most popular motorway in the country.