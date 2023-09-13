The 35-year-old actor has been married to dance teacher Caroline Daly since 2017 with whom he has two children.

Adam was more than excited when he was revealed among the 15-strong lineup for this year's ballroom dancing series earlier this year.

Adam Thomas will compete against the likes of Les Dennis and Bobby Brazier as he tries to claim the glitterball trophy.

Waterloo Road and Emmerdale star Adam Thomas shares argument with wife over Strictly appearance

However, the Waterloo Road and Emmerdale star recently admitted that being on the BBC programme had created some friction between him and his wife.

Much of this is down to the fact that his wife is a dance teacher and hasn't shown him any tricks ahead of his stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas he's ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly! 🕺🏻https://t.co/XmoYvSHB5o @adamthomas21 pic.twitter.com/seh8gwYYI1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 8, 2023

Speaking with The Sun, he said: “She’s a dance teacher. But no, she’s not given me any tips. We literally had this argument the other day because I was like, ‘Why have you not taught me how to dance after all these years I’ve been with you?’

“And she was like, ‘Well, you’ve never taught me how to act.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, very good point actually!’”

Adam is best known for the roles of Donte Charles and Adam Barton on Waterloo Road and Emmerdale.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday night (September 16) where we will find out who is paired with who.