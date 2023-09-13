The move comes following new research from the sexual wellbeing brand revealing that despite a 24% YOY rise in STIs in the UK, two thirds of sexually active UK singletons don’t or rarely use condoms.

One in five sexually active UK men, and 19% of all UK singletons claim their biggest barrier to condom usage is the perception that they reduce sensation.

To combat that perception, Durex is inviting 50 members of the public to test and review their Durex Nude condom.

Testers will also receive £100 for their review.

Those wanting to apply can do so via the Durex UK Instagram from September 13.

Nikki Hayward, Category Marketing Manager for Durex comments: “At Durex, we know that pleasure is key when it comes to sex, which is why we’ve placed a great deal of focus on innovation, ensuring that our condoms increase the pleasure of sex, rather than inhibit it.

“After years of development, Nude, which is designed to feel it all is our thinnest condom yet, and comes in three fits to ensure there’s an option to suit everyone.

“We’re so confident that this condom will be a game changer when it comes to proving that condoms can actually make sex MORE enjoyable, that we’re putting our money where our mouth is, and recruiting our very own team of paid condom testers from across the UK, who we’re inviting to give honest and open reviews about their sexual experiences while using the Nude range.”