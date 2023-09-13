Aldi has revealed plans to open 500 new stores across the UK, including 20 before the end of 2023.
The announcement comes following the opening of the supermarket chain's 1000th store in the country in Woking, Surry recently.
The move is said to be part of a two-year £1.3 billion investment into expansion and would see Aldi's UK portfolio grow to 1,500 stores.
Aldi UK and Ireland CEO Giles Hurley said: "Opening our 1,000th store is a huge milestone and wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 40,000 incredible colleagues.
"Our popularity is growing, and there is huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them to increase shoppers’ access to our unbeatable prices.
“The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years. It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”
Aldi also revealed plans, last month, to hire over 1,700 workers in its warehouses.
New Aldi stores opening in September 2023
There are already two new Aldi stores set to open in September 2023:
- Warrington - September 14
- Seaton - September 21
Two Aldi supermarkets have already opened in the UK this month:
- Woking - September 7
- Selby - September 7
Proposed sites for new Aldi stores in the UK
Aldi has also outlined locations across the UK where it would like to open new stores.
More than just a location pin, this store is a ✨ destination ✨ #AldiMillenniumStore pic.twitter.com/Q3mzhaDrIF— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) September 8, 2023
The areas in the UK Aldi has listed as "required locations" where they would like to build new stores are:
North East England, North Yorkshire & Cumbria
- Newcastle Upon Tyne
- Sunderland
- South Shields
- Harrogate
- York
- Scarborough
- Morpeth
- Kendal
North East Lincolnshire & East, West & South Yorkshire
- Chesterfield, Alma Leisure Park
- Leeds, Horsforth
- Doncaster, Balby
- Otley
- Brighouse
- Cleethorpes
- Sheffield, Nether Green
- Ossett
- Halifax, Calderdale Royal
- Sheffield, Woodhouse
North West England
- West Didsbury
- Wigan
- Bradshaw, Bolton
- Lowton
- Cheadle, Manchester
- Bramhall
- Penwortham
- Worsley
- Radcliffe
- Darwen
Central & West Midlands
- Bloxwich
- Walsall
- Birmingham
- Wellingborough
- Coventry
- Wolverhampton (North West)
- Wolverhampton (South West)
- Tipton
- Warwick
- Chelmsley Wood
North / East Midlands
- Leicester, Fosse Park
- Leicester Forest East
- Derby, Allestree
- Leicester, Birstall
- Nottingham, Beeston
- East Midlands McArthurGlen Designer Outlet
- Derby, Normanton
- Leicester, North Evington
- Eastwood, Nottingham Road
- Leicester, Oadby
Merseyside, Cheshire, Shropshire and North Wales
- Aintree
- Kirkby
- Upton
- New Brighton
- Toxteth
- Dolgellau
- Caernarfon
- Warrington
- Queensferry
- Church Stretton
East Anglia, Essex and Hertfordshire
- Cambridge (South)
- St Albans
- Basildon
- Brentwood
- Basildon
- Rayleigh
- Southend / Leigh on Sea
- Harpenden
- Ware
- Hitchin
Let’s playyyyy #AldisTheAnswer! First in line it’s @Tesco— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) September 12, 2023
Scan the question and buzz when you know the answer 👇 pic.twitter.com/M5dGwofqF3
South Wales and South West
- Bristol
- Penzance
- Barry
- Plymouth
- Swansea
- Exmouth
- Cardiff
- Exeter
- Hereford
- Ivybridge
South Central & the Home Counties
- Winchester
- Bath
- Bracknell
- Cheltenham
- Dorchester
- Oxford
- Slough
- Banbury
- Chesham
- Maidenhead
London
- Chiswick
- South Ealing
- Rickmansworth
- Notting Hill
- Kensington
- Chingford
- Watford
- Barnet
- Hackney Central
- Highbury & Islington
- Beckenham
- Lewisham
- Sidcup
- Chessington
- Twickenham
South East
- Brighton
- Newhaven / Peacehaven
- Haywards Heath
- Chatham
- Polegate
- Worthing
- Crawley
- Guildford
- Reigate / Redhill
- Aldershot
Scotland
- Glasgow, Cathcart
- Glasgow, Springburn
- Clarkston
- Glasgow, Glasgow Fort
- Bonnyrigg
- Edinburgh, Barnton
- Blantyre
- Newhouse
- Dumbarton
- Falkirk, Ladysmill
Ireland
- Athboy
- Athlone
- Ballyjamesduff
- Baltinglass
- Birr
- Bray
- Carndonagh
- Castleblayney
- Castlerea
- Clara
- Drogheda
- Dublin City & County
- Dunfanaghy
- Granard
- Killybegs
- Mountmellick, Laois
- Navan, Meath
- Newbridge
- Newton Mount Kennedy
- Sligo Town & County
- Tullamore, Cavan
- Virginia, Cavan
- Clonmel
- Cork City & County
- Galway City
- Limerick City
- Tralee
- Westport
These sites must meet certain criteria including being a minimum two acres to accommodate 18-20k square foot unit and at least 100 parking spaces; having prominent main road frontage; being either central or on the edge of a town centre with a population of 15,000 or more; and the location must also be at least 1.5km from an existing store.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here