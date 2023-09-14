Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Coco

Coco (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old (approx)

Breed - Mastiff crossbreed

Colour - Red

If you want to adopt Coco you can view their full profile here.

Coco is a dog who was found dumped in a crate along with her five puppies where one had sadly passed away.

The four puppies have all now found happy homes and Coco is looking to do the same.

She loves going outside, especially for walks, and as she is quite strong she would benefit from learning some loose lead walking.

Coco could potentially live with another dog pending a meet, but no cats as she is not cat-tested.

Any children in the home should be over 12 years old and have experience with large-breed dogs.

Jubi

Jubi (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

If you want to adopt Jubi you can view their full profile here.

Jubi came into the care of the RSPCA as a stray with x-rays showing he had a pelvic fracture.

After surgery and months of recovery, he is now back on all four paws, but as a result he must be treated as an indoor cat as jumping from a height like a tree or fence could easily fracture his pelvis again.

As an indoor cat it's important for Jubi to have lots of enrichment games such as food puzzles and toys, to keep his mind stimulated.

Jubi will need to be the only pet in the home, and also with no young children.

Cooper

Cooper (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not stated on profile

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Cooper you can view their full profile here.

Cooper is described as a "friendly and happy boy" who loves playing with his handlers.

He very much enjoys walking with other dogs and having a good run about, which will usually lead into a long snooze afterwards.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If you are looking for a wonderful companion who will fill your life with laughter and joy, Cooper is the boy for you!"

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.