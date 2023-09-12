Lani Hodges, 15, has been reported as missing from Braintree.

It is believed she may be in the Southend area.

Essex Police are asking for the public to get in contact if they have any information or believe they may have seen her.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Have you seen Lani Hodges, who is missing from Braintree?

"Lani is described as white, 5ft 3ins, with long brown hair and of skinny build.

"We believe she may be in the Southend area.

"We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.

"Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting incident 1339 of 7 September."