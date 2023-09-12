The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 52 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of September 3, figures show.

That was up from 25 on the same day the previous week.

Eighteen new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital at the Mid and South Essex Trust in the week to September 1.

Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of September 3.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 85 patients with coronavirus - up from 64 the previous week.

Seventy-two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital there in the week to September 1.