BEER festival goers sizzled in the heatwave as Chappel's East Anglian Railway Museum steamed in soaring temperatures.
The Chappel Beer Festival returned for the 36th time last week.
An elaborate beer cooling system worked flat out as temperatures hit 30C.
More than 3,000 people flocked to the five-day festival, with most sessions selling out in advance.
Real ales fans could try out just over 200 beers and ciders at the event, which is a fundraiser for the museum.
Beer manager Alan Barker said: "The nearest come from the Colchester Brewery which is less than a mile away across the fields.
"The furthest were from Cross Bay in Morecambe and the Well Drawn Brewery in Caerphilly, south Wales."
Two-year-old Thomas Walter was more interested in looking at the trains in the Restoration Shed, with mum Sheree Williamson, from Halstead.
She said: "We come every year for the beer festival and Thomas comes here for most of the train events with his Grandad, who is a member."
Jo Sharp, from Colchester, was there with dad John.
"I think it's great," she said.
"It's smaller than in recent years and there's not as much for the kids.
"But in terms of the beer, there's a really good selection and lots of new ones I haven't tried before - the Puck's Folly was really good."
Local breweries included Bishop Nick in Braintree, Crouch Vale in South Woodham Ferrers, Gosfield's Courtyard Brewery, Mauldons in Sudbury, Maldon' Mighty Oak, Nethergate, Toppesfield's Pumphouse, Roughacre at Clare, Shalford, Halstead White Hart, Wobblers in Southminster, and Wharf - Witham, Harwich and Red Fox.
Festival organiser Brendan Sothcott's personal favourite was the Nene Valley Egyptian Cream.
"It's been a really good festival - tickets have sold really well," he said.
"Apart from the heat there have been no hassles.
"The chillers have been at their limit. This sort of heat is almost too much for them - they are working flat out.
"We pay a lot of money for the cooling. It's a big investment but it's really paid off.
"If the beer gets too warm, it's horrible. It gets out of condition very quickly.
"There's warm beer... and there's cooked beer."
