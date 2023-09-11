BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova is "very, very angry" because she missed out on a celebrity partner, according to reports.
The 34-year-old dancer was paired with Matt Goss last year and Channel 5 presenter Dan Walker the year before where she finished in fifth place.
However, it seems as though Nadiya won't have the chance to compete for the glitterball trophy this year.
The Ukrainian dancer is apparently not happy with the situation but will do her best to support fellow professional and her partner Kai Widdrington.
The source told the Mirror: "Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her. She was both gutted, and very, very angry."
The insider added: "She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks, and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her."
When is the new series of Strictly Come Dancing airing on the BBC?
The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 16 from 6:35pm.
Our #Strictly class of 2023 is complete! 💃🕺🏻 🪩— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2023
Get to know our line-up 👉 https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/VBILr7uZ0x
See the full lineup of contestants taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Here are the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants for 2023:
- Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington
- Former newsreader Angela Rippon
- Stage and screen star Layton Williams
- Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy
- Comedian Eddie Kadi
- Irish presenter Angela Scanlon
- Love Island’s Zara McDermott
- Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas
- BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda
- Coronation Street's Ellie Leach
- Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE
- Eastenders star Bobby Brazier
Strictly Come Dancing returns to the BBC on Saturday, September 16 at 6:35pm.
