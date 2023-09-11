The ITV star revealed she suffered a terrible morning in November 2022 when she woke up feeling temporarily paralysed with a crippling pain in her chest.

She decided to head to work anyway but had to stop the car to be sick on the way to the studio.

In extracts from her book 'The Strength Of Love' - published by The Sun newspaper - Kate wrote: "There was a searing pain in my chest — as though someone had punched their fist through my breastbone, snatched hold of my heart and squeezed.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

“The pain was sharp and excruciating. Then I realised that it wasn’t a sudden onset of pain. It had been there all the time. My temporary paralysis had ­distracted me ...

"[After getting in the car] nausea swept over me and I asked the driver to pull over. I was sick in the kerbside drain, cringing at how shameful it was.

“I got back into the car, the pain in my chest now all-consuming and creeping up my neck and into my jaw. When we got to the studios, I went straight to my dressing room and collapsed on my sofa."

Kate spoke to the show's editor about her condition and then called the show's resident TV medic Dr Hilary, who advised her to go to hospital.

The TV presenter refused to let worried show staff call an ambulance, but she agreed to go to a nearby accident and emergency unit accompanied by a junior producer.

After getting to hospital, she underwent a series of tests and a doctor told her she wasn't having a heart attack, but warned her she needed to start taking care of herself better because of the stress she was under caring for her husband Derek Draper, who has needed around-the-clock help since a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

Kate went on to reveal her chest pain issue seemed to be a one-off and put it down to a possible case of stress-related angina. She added: "My scare seems to have been a one-off issue, but doctors are now keeping an eye on it — it might have been stress-related angina.

“Or it could also have been my body’s response to stress in general. But it has forced me to make some changes."