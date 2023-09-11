PwC, Wilko’s administrators, confirmed the closure of 52 shops across the UK, leading to 1,016 staff having their last days with the retailer when they shut down this week.

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of shops.

Wilko tumbled into administration last month due to waning consumer spending and significant debts to suppliers, throwing the future of its 400 stores and 12,500 workers into doubt.

Lisa Wilkinson, granddaughter of the founder, stepped down as chairwoman of the board earlier this year after the group secured emergency cash funding in the hope of stabilising the business.

Chief executive Mark Jackson said the management team “left no stone unturned” in attempting to revive Wilko in the lead-up to its collapse last month.

Full list of Wilko stores closing this week

Acton

Aldershot

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barking

Barrow in Furness

Basildon

Belle Vale

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Burnley (Relocation)

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Falmouth

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Harpurhey

Huddersfield

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Morriston

Nelson

New Malden

North Shields

Port Talbot

Putney

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton-West Quay

St Austell

Stafford

Stockport

Truro

Tunbridge Wells

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

Woking

Meanwhile, rival retailer B&M swooped in to buy 51 Wilko stores, but the future of the approximately 1,000 staff working across them hangs in the balance.

The GMB Union, which has about 3,000 members who worked for Wilko, criticised previous management of the beleaguered chain for failing to rescue the business and protect jobs.

It said: “We make no apology for placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of the previous family director and board chair, and will continue to highlight her role in destroying what was a successful business whilst taking millions in dividends.”

Wilko entering administration puts over 400 stores and more than 12,500 jobs at risk across the UK. (Image: PA)

In August it was confirmed by the Wilko’s chief executive officer Mark Jackson that the company was filing a notice of intention.

He said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention.

“We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

“We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”