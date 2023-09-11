Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, and Asda are all in search of new members of staff for their stores across the country.

There are a multitude of jobs on offer ranging from store managers to delivery drivers, and cleaners to food preppers.

These are the supermarkets hiring right now, and some of the opportunities they are offering.

Asda jobs

Asda has numerous job opportunities available at the moment, ranging from customer assistant roles to security positions and delivery driver vacancies.

At the time of publication (September 11), Asda has more than 1,000 roles that they are looking to fill in various stores across the UK.

To apply, go to: https://www.asda.jobs/vacancy/find/results/.

Aldi jobs

Aldi is set to create more than 800 jobs in new stores across the UK between now and Christmas.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which has over 990 stores, currently employs around 40,000 people.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Roles available will include managerial positions, caretakers and cleaners, as well as Store Apprentices.

The current vacancies can be viewed on Aldi’s job site, here.

Lidl jobs

The supermarket chain have a variety of roles up for grabs in all corners of the country.

At the time of publication (September 11), Lidl have a total of 737 jobs available nationwide.

To see the full list of jobs and apply, visit here.

Sainsbury’s jobs

Vacancies at Sainsbury’s can be viewed here.

There are currently 507 job opportunities available at either Sainsbury’s or an Argos store.

The roles, available across various parts of the UK, include store managers, nightshift workers, customer assistants and more.

Tesco jobs

Tesco has numerous job opportunities available at the moment throughout different parts of the UK, ranging from customer assistant roles to shift manager positions and delivery driver vacancies.

At the time of publication (September 11), Tesco has more than 3,400 roles that they are looking to fill.

To apply, go here.

Morrisons jobs

The supermarket has a number of roles currently open for application which can be viewed here.

At the time of publication (August 15), Morrisons has almost 1,200 vacancies it is looking to fill.

The available roles include customer assistant and store manager positions.

There are also openings for engineers and shift manager roles, among more opportunities.