Police were called to Tindal Square, close to Chelmsford Cathedral at around 2:15pm on Sunday, following reports of a disturbance.

A woman was found to have been seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

After reviewing CCTV in the area, a 42-year-old woman from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The woman remains in police custody while officers continue to investigate the incident.

They are asking for anyone with any information to get in contact.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Chelmsford.

“Officers arrived within three minutes of it being reported and found a woman had been seriously assaulted.

“The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Enquiries, including the review of CCTV assisted officers in identifying a suspect.

“A 42-year-old woman from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in custody.

“Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have any further information to contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 835 of 10 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”