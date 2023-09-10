Essex Police is appealing for the public's help with an ongoing concern for safety report in Chelmsford.

Officers were called to Sandford Mill Road shortly before 1pm this afternoon, September 10, following the concern for safety of a man who appeared to be in distress.

The man was spoken to by a member of the public, but officers would like to locate him to ensure his welfare.

He was described as a white man, bald, a medium build wearing a black cycle hat and a blue t shirt.

He was riding a black mountain bike and wearing a black rucksack.

Officers are in the area along the river to try locate this man.

A spokesman said: "We are asking anyone, who may be walking around that rural area, close to the A12 bridge to contact us if you can help.

Anyone with any information which could assist is asked to call us on 999 quoting incident 691 of September 10."