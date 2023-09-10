The A12 Colchester bound has seen one lane closed between J23 and J24 near Kelvedon due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services including Essex Police are on the scene.

A spokesman for National Highways has said: "Lane one of two has reopened on the A12 northbound between Junction 23 for Kelvedon South and Junction 24 near Kelvedon North following a collision.

"Lane two remains closed for recovery.

"There are five miles of congestion on approach to the lane closure causing 30 min delays above normal travel time.

"Please allow extra journey time and consider using alternative routes if possible."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We attended the scene with ambulances, air ambulance and rapid response vehicles.

"Three patients were taken to hospital."

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Motorcycle run has had to be delayed following the incident.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of a delay due to an incident on the A12 unrelated to the Motorcycle Run.

"The end of the run will be about an hour late."

Emergency services are being contacted for comment.